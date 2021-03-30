County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Timothy Levi Patterson, 26, Chris Way, Athens, probation violation n previous charges of DUI (alcohol) and first-degree burglary
• Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez-Garcia, 25, 9000 block U.S. 72, Athens, public intoxication
• Noah Alan Griffin, 21, 100 block Kennette Circle, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance (Decatur Police Department)
• Thomas Edward Green, 33, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, Athens, manslaughter
• Harlan Keith Clark, 55, 600 block Dawson Terrace, Huntsville, extradition hold (Alabama State Troopers)
• Stephen Dewayne Harbin, 41, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, menacing
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
