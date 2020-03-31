County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Charles Anthony Gibson, 28, of 6400 block Sandia Boulevard, Huntsville, grand jury indictment on first-degree theft
• Terry Lee Harville, 49, of 4600 block Margaret Drive, Decatur, second-degree assault
• Terry Lee Starnes, 60, of 16000 block Landview Lane, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol (Alabama State Trooper arrest)
• Kenneth Dewayne Roark, 33, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• TANNER — 1995 red Jeep Cherokee valued at $3,000 stolen March 26 and 27, 20000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ANDERSON — Utility building valued at $4,000 stolen between March 24 and 26, 7000 block Tommy Hill Road
• ATHENS — Craftsman hand tool valued at $1,500 stolen during vehicle break-in March 27, 26000 block Overmyer Lane
• MADISON — Husky generator, Honda generator, Husky drill, three Honda drills, Remington 12-gauge shotgun and tools, total $2,540, stolen March 26 or 27, 13000 block East Hatchett Road
• ATHENS — .25-caliber pistol, coins, copper lighter and Compass Bank checkbook, total $401, stolen during burglary March 27 or 28, 18000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Thirty-nine boxes of Chesapeake hardwood flooring valued at $3,588 stolen during burglary March 28 and 29, 18000 block Pinnacle Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 42, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Rachel Dianne Cardena, 31, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card
• Matthew Daniel Bailey, 35, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card
• Jamar Rondrea Martindale, 41, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Willie Oneal Grizzard, 35, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Jesse James Bourgeois, 34, third-degree domestic violence-harassment and bond revoked on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card
• Willie J. Swoope, 44, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• $180 in cash reported stolen March 27, 1400 block Browns Ferry Street
• $5,300 in cash reported stolen March 28, 1100 block Evans Drive
• Apple iPhone 10 Plus, leather cellphone case, Wells Fargo debit card, Peoples Bank debit card and GrubHub card, total $1,150, reported stolen March 28, 1500 block U.S. 72 East
