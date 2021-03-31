County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Hi Point 9 mm pistol valued at $300 stolen between March 26 and March 29, 8000 block Snake Road
• ELKMONT — Car tag valued at $27 stolen between Feb. 20 and March 1, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Green 1997 Ford Explorer valued at $100, book bag valued at $80, Kang cigarettes valued at $80 and miscellaneous items valued at $1,000 stolen between March 27 and March 29, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road
• ELKMONT — Apple iPhone X cellphone valued at $400 stolen March 29, 27000 block Bethel Road
• ATHENS — Ruger LCP .380 pistol valued at $350 and Smith & Wesson AMP pistol valued at $350 stolen March 29, 14000 block Blackburn Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
