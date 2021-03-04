County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Adam Christian Taylor, 25, 100 block Duck Spring Road, Toney, second-degree assault
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 26, 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, third-degree theft
• Curtis Adam Lankford, 40, 100 block Hip Hill Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Monica Eyvone Smith, 36, 33000 block Alabama 99, Anderson, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber pistol valued at $500 stolen March 2, 14000 block Ripley Road
• ATHENS — Winchester .270 rifle valued at $500 stolen between Jan. 6 and March 2, 20000 block Easterferry Road
• ROGERSVILLE — Book of TVA Credit Union checks of unknown value and medications of unknown value stolen March 2, 21000 block Motocross Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.