County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• James Clyde Brinkley Jr., 40, 2000 block Poincianna Street, Huntsville, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 23, 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Timothy Lynn Cobb, 60, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Tavaris Fontay Fullenwider, 41, 900 block Landess Circle, Madison, nonsupport of a child
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 31, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• James Bradley Turner, 45, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, DUI (combined substances)
• James William Kellum, 42, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree possession of a forged instrument and bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 1000 block Coleman Avenue, Athens, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Michael Ryan Black, 46, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $30 stolen Feb. 22, 14000 block Chris Way
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $100 stolen between March 1 and March 3, 19000 block Alabama 127
• TONEY — Black 1999 utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen between Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, 27000 block Harvest Road
• ATHENS — Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun valued at $500 and Remington 20-gauge shotgun valued at $500 stolen between March 2 and March 3, 19000 block Alabama 99
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
