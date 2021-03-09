County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Adrian Christopher Arriaga, 37, 1000 block Wadsworth Street, Decatur, DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol, speeding and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)
• Korey Alexander Ray, 28, 21000 block Johnson Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and reckless driving (Alabama State Troopers)
• Zachary Allen Riley, 26, 15000 block County Road 47, Killen, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct and DUI (other substance)
• Steffany Lee Ferguson Dressler, 36, 26000 block Elkins Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Justice Bernard Whitney, 25, 26000 block Elkins Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with a domestic violence emergency call and third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Jake Stanley Campbell, 28, 22000 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Jonathan Michael Towner, 19, 700 block Amberton Crossing, Suwanee, Georgia, DUI under 21 (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree theft and giving false identification to law enforcement
• Xavier Tavaris Young, 29, 3000 block Northwest Knollwood Drive, Huntsville, extradition hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $400 stolen between Oct. 1 and March 5, 18000 block Elk Estates Road
• ELKMONT — LG television valued at $200 stolen March 5, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
• ELKMONT — Stevens 12-gauge shotgun valued at $225 stolen March 6, 27000 block Oak Grove Road
• ATHENS — Muffler valued at $400 stolen between March 1 and March 6, Sims Road
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $28 stolen March 7, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• ANDERSON — U.S. currency valued at $700 stolen March 7, 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
