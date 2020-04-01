Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Tuesday:

• Bobby Joe Allen, 45, of 13000 block U.S. 72, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and attempt to elude a police officer

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.

