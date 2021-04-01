County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber pistol valued at $450 stolen March 30, 17000 block Holland Heights
• ATHENS — Dell Chromebook laptop valued at $300 and DVDs valued at $70 stolen between March 26 and March 28, 18000 block Wells Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $2,000 stolen March 30, 21000 block Nelson Lane
• ATHENS — 16-foot Laramore utility trailer valued at $1,800 stolen March 30, 22000 block Alabama 251
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $150 stolen March 30, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
