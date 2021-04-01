Evelyn Erlene Bumpus Black, 82, of Toney passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home with Doug McCurry and Randy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home. I…