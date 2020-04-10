County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Kevin Lee Lagrone, 26, of 70 block Ollie Miller Road, Jasper, third-degree criminal mischief (damage to business property)
• Kenneth Wayne Wilburn, 42, of 20000 block East Railroad Street, Ardmore, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Benjamin Franklin Matthews, 23, of 25000 block Fairmount Drive, Athens, driving under the influence of other substance (Alabama state trooper arrest)
• Ronnie Facison Jr., 29, of 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, bond revoked on the following previous charges: first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense), resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), third-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude a police officer
• Nina Melinda King, 56, of 21000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Thursday:
• ATHENS — Mango bicycle valued at $200 stolen April 7 or 8 from 21000 block Rochelle Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 25, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Christopher Lee Combs, 22, of 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Timothy Joseph Parsons, 22, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Magen Danielle Breeding, 33, of 500 block Rocky Ford Road, Hartselle, theft by fraudulent leasing
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 34, of 2000 block Colony Drive, Huntsville, three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.