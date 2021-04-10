County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Michelle Jo Warner, 41, extradition hold
• Marcus Jabrill Smith, 30, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) distribution of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary
• Jeremiah Dewayne Sheppard, 32, 200 block Burch Boulevard, Moulton, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Leah Megan Eastup, 32, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, first-degree theft
• Nyass Muhammad, 20, 3000 block Meridian Street, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for third-degree theft
• Lance Ruane Stafford, 31, 21000 block East bean Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of domestic violence — strangulation
• Destiny Rae Glenn, 26, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Zachary Tyler Waldrep, 22, 24000 block Elton Road, Elkmont, public intoxication, probation violation on previous charges of youthful offender and carrying a concealed weapon
• Justice Bernard Whitney, 25, 26000 block Elkins Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault), possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with a domestic violence call
• Jennifer Lynn Thompson, 43, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 37, 200 block Bailey Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) breaking and entering a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — 1963 Chevy flatbed valued at $400, 12-foot plow valued at $200, garden tiller valued at $50 and hay bailer valued at $200 stolen between March 15 and April 1, Veto Road
• ATHENS — Black 2007 Chevy Silverado valued at $10,000 and U.S. currency valued at $10,000 stolen between Aug. 1, 2020, and April 7, 19000 block Holt Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $600 stolen April 7, 17000 block Meadows Road
• ARDMORE — Skil table saw valued at $300 stolen between March 7 and April 7, 29000 block Oliver Lane
• ATHENS — 32-inch TV valued at $200 and laptop valued at $150 stolen between April 5 and April 7, 18000 block Buckskin Drive
• ELKMONT — Four check of unknown value stolen between April 7 and April 8, 27000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $10 stolen between April 8 and April 9, 10000 block Mayberry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
