The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Michelle Jo Warner, 41, extradition hold

• Marcus Jabrill Smith, 30, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) distribution of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary

• Jeremiah Dewayne Sheppard, 32, 200 block Burch Boulevard, Moulton, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)

• Leah Megan Eastup, 32, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, first-degree theft

• Nyass Muhammad, 20, 3000 block Meridian Street, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for third-degree theft

• Lance Ruane Stafford, 31, 21000 block East bean Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of domestic violence — strangulation

• Destiny Rae Glenn, 26, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

• Zachary Tyler Waldrep, 22, 24000 block Elton Road, Elkmont, public intoxication, probation violation on previous charges of youthful offender and carrying a concealed weapon

• Justice Bernard Whitney, 25, 26000 block Elkins Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault), possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with a domestic violence call

• Jennifer Lynn Thompson, 43, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass

• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 37, 200 block Bailey Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) breaking and entering a vehicle

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ELKMONT — 1963 Chevy flatbed valued at $400, 12-foot plow valued at $200, garden tiller valued at $50 and hay bailer valued at $200 stolen between March 15 and April 1, Veto Road

• ATHENS — Black 2007 Chevy Silverado valued at $10,000 and U.S. currency valued at $10,000 stolen between Aug. 1, 2020, and April 7, 19000 block Holt Road

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $600 stolen April 7, 17000 block Meadows Road

• ARDMORE — Skil table saw valued at $300 stolen between March 7 and April 7, 29000 block Oliver Lane

• ATHENS — 32-inch TV valued at $200 and laptop valued at $150 stolen between April 5 and April 7, 18000 block Buckskin Drive

• ELKMONT — Four check of unknown value stolen between April 7 and April 8, 27000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $10 stolen between April 8 and April 9, 10000 block Mayberry Road

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

