County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Dustie Rose George, 27, of 29000 block Lakeview Street, Ardmore, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense), second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Kelin Alise Norris, 20, of 100 block Chase Road Northeast, Huntsville, driving under the influence of other substance, leaving the scene of an accident (felony) and violation of state BOH rules and regulations
• Trent Dylan Miller, 21, of 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Michelle Rose McLaughlin, 38, of 26000 block Hundley Way, Athens, first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance (drug court)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Dale Edward Sheaks, 34, of 4400 block LaGrange Road, Leighton, first-degree receiving stolen property (possession of a stolen vehicle) and possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Kevin Joe Martin, 33, of 22000 block Buttermilk Way, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) and possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Friday.
