County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Andy Manuel-Pedro, 19, 700 block Horton Street, Athens, DUI under 21 (alcohol)
• Merle Ray Gowen, 49, 28000 block Gatlin Road, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance
• Benjamin Andrew King, 27, 25000 block Oak Grove Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Shelia Ann Turner, 57, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of second-degree theft
• Jeremi Nicole Smith, 40, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge, Elkmont, two counts possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications) and criminal conspiracy
• Jacob Scott Hood, 29, 200 block Northeast Nick Street, Hartselle, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third-degree robbery
• Jerry Neal Gulley Jr., 52, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Luis Colon Rodriguez, 32, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ANDERSON — Car tag valued at $25 stolen between April 5 and April 8, 33000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Ruger LCRX .357 pistol stolen between April 3 and April 10, 20000 block Holt Road
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $20 stolen April 10, 15000 block East Limestone Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.