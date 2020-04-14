County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Carlos Antwoine Royles, 39, of 1500 block South Houston Street, Athens, bond revocation and probation revocation on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Reginald Lamara Beavers Jr., 28, of 1100 block Roberts St., Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), using false identity to avoid arrest, violation of state board of health rules and regulations, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, no driver's license and driving while license is suspended (Alabama state trooper arrest)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Glock .40-caliber pistol valued at $500 stolen between Feb. 14 and 19, 16000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Samsung television set valued at $230 stolen April 9 or 10, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road
• ATHENS — 1998 Yamaha ZZ persona water craft valued at $2,500 and 8-foot utility trailer stolen between Dec. 10, 2019, and April 10, 17000 block Lakeside Estates
• ELKMONT — 2009 maroon Nissan Maxima valued at $2,000 stolen April 11, 24000 block Thach Road
• ATHENS — 2009 white Chevrolet Silverado and 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, total $13,000, stolen April 12, 22000 block Black Road
• ATHENS — $200 in cash stolen during robbery April 12, 17000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no additional arrests Monday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• $20 in cash, assorted coins and headphones, total $245, reported stolen April 10 during vehicle break-in, 22000 block East Brook Drive
• Merchandise valued at $107 stolen April 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
