County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Karman Gabriel Costanzo, 28, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Candy Lynn Wright, 48, 1000 block County Road 3908, Arley, DUI (controlled substances)
• Joseph Taylor Wise, 28, 6000 block Leipers Creek Road, Columbia, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Sabrenea Meyer, 59, 200 block County Road 330, Florence, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Joseph Allen McCown, 32, 27000 block Gatlin Road, Ardmore, fourth-degree theft
• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, destruction of property by prisoner
• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 21, 3000 block County Line Road, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree criminal trespass
• Stephen Heath McMeans, 45, 25000 block Summerwood Drive, Madison, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• James Allen Spray, 61, Glover Road, Athens, Felony DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jonathan Wayne Whaley, 38, 1000 block Maysville Road, Huntsville, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Tracy Lynn Ramirez, 50, 7000 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of two counts possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Jimmie Hornback, 59, 7000 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, resisting arrest
• Freddy Alexander Miller, 55, 5000 block Bay Shore Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Dustin Lee Berzett, 33, 800 block Moontown Road, Huntsville, second-degree theft
• Jon Carpenter Best, 49, 4000 block Susan State Route, Pass Christian, Mississippi, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Summer Lorraine Jones, 25, 3000 block Clopton Street, Huntsville, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree assault
• Al Josiah Isham, 23, 500 block Camelot Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for prohibited acts
• Brett Russell Williams, 33, 16000 block Fantasia Way, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
• Kassie Rena Williams, 33, 16000 block Fantasia Way, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
• Timothy Lynn Osborn, 41, 14000 block Glover Drive, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Apple iPhone 11 cellphone valued at $700, Apple iPad 8 valued at $400, Cougar shoes valued at $173 and Visa credit card of unknown value stolen between April 7 and April 12, 23000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Hand tools valued at $500 stolen between April 6 and April 12, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road
• ATHENS — SCCY 9 mm pistol valued at $179 and Taurus .38 special valued at $325 stolen between April 11 and April 12, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Michael Andres, 45, DUI (alcohol)
• Michael Joseph Walden, 45, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jorge Olarriaga Delrio, 57, DUI (any substance)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Cow print wallet valued at $50, U.S. currency valued at $250, Walmart, Belk and Old Navy credit cards of unknown value reported stolen April 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — iPhone 11 128GB cellphone valued at $900 reported stolen April 13, Fifth Avenue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.