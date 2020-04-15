County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Michelle Louise Vaughn, 38, of 24000 block Sardis Spring Road, Athens, probation violation for discharging firearm in an occupied dwelling
• Bradley Joe Carter, 43, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
• James Eric Temple, 52, of 21000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Sharon Sutton Holt, 57, of 14000 block Shaw Road, Athens, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia (first offense), tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• TANNER — Two Poulan chainsaw, two McCulloch chainsaws and one John Deere chainsaw, total $250, stolen during burglary between April 7 and 10, 18000 block Ingram Road
• ATHENS — Wallet and contents, unknown value, stolen during vehicle break-in April 14, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
