County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Bradley Joe Austelle, 49, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 36, 300 Hoffman Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
• Zachary Tyler Waldrep, 22, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Jimmy Darrelle King, 53, 1000 block U.S. 72, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance
• Preston Henry McFarland, 36, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, loitering and public intoxication
• Raynika Tashay Beene, 23, 500 block Schilling Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — Heritage Roughrider .22 pistol valued at $150 stolen April 13, 26000 block Whitt Street
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Brandon Keith Adams, 36, two counts third-degree burglary and second-degree burglary
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $5, U.S. currency valued at $80 and debit card of unknown value reported stolen April 13, 1500 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Damage to glass panes valued at $100 reported April 13, 600 block Houston Street North
