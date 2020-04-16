County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Cody Heath McGraw, 29, of 24000 block Airport Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Austin Trey Powers, 23, of 15000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, surety withdraws bond on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Kelsey Ruth Samples, 30, of 24000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jeremy Dewayne Harris, 30, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Trailer Park, Elkmont, five arrest warrants for third-degree burglary of a residence using force
• Carl Vernon Clinard, 42, of 600 block East Price Street, Paris, Texas, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Scott Francis Connell, 45, of 15000 block Sanderson Road, Harvest, driving under the influence of alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
