County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jennifer Lynn Thompson, 43, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Brandon Keith Adams, 36, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Benjamin Andrew King, 27, 200 block Steelhorse Drive, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Joseph Taylor Wise, 28, 6000 block Leipers Creek Road, Columbia, Tennessee, bond revoked on previous charges of third-degree burglary and resisting arrest
• Jon Carpenter Best, 49, homeless, third-degree promoting prison contraband
• Preston Henry McFarland, 36, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• Charlie Ray Cain Jr., 52, homeless, violation of a domestic violence protection order, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and two counts resisting arrest
• Asia Daishaae Malone, 24, 3000 block Kenard Avenue, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude
• Lelanda Gean Smith, 36, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, speeding
• Christopher Jason Hovis, 41, 27000 block Harvest Road, Toney, first-degree criminal trespass
• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 21, 3000 block County Line Road, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Nathan Bradley James Timms, 23, 100 block Empire Lane, Huntsville, third-degree burglary and first-degree theft
• James Keith Middlebrooks, 37, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,000 stolen between April 4 and April 15, 100 block West Elm Street
• ATHENS — Four Emerson microwaves valued at $1,200, tabletop deep fryer valued at $1,000, pots and pans valued at $1,000 and miscellaneous restaurant items valued at $900 stolen April 3, 26000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $600 stolen between March 25 and April 2, 800 block South Clinton Street
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• David Eugene Johnson, 54, public lewdness
• Carl Nick Patrick, 30, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Ford Explorer valued at $2,500 reported stolen April 14, 100 block Roy Long Road East
• ATHENS — Damage to Acura RSX driver side tires valued at $5,000 and MCM wallets valued at $50 reported stolen April 15
