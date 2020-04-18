County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Keshia Dawn McKeown, 28, 100 block Crimson Rose Drive, Madison, attempt to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, two counts of third-degree burglary
• Brandon Michael Self, 26, of 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for leaving the scene of an accident
• Jesse O'Neal Roberts, 26, of 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, bond revocation
• Lydia Rochelle Ferrell, 28, of 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Shelby Leah Logan Shackelford, 20, of 10000 block Upper Snake Road, Athens, third-degree assault
• Coley Louis Patrick, 74, of 14000 block Parker Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• HARVEST — Four rims and tires valued at $600 stolen during burglary April 14 or 15, 14000 block Baptist Camp Road
• ELKMONT — Alabama license plate of unknown value reported stolen April 16, 27000 block Bethel Road
• ATHENS — Clothing, two pairs of Nike shoes, food and hair straightener, total $450, stolen between April 10 and 16, 18000 block Moyers Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Friday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Friday:
• Backsplash tile, bullnose tile, floor tile, four flood lights, two vanity lights and doorbell chime, total $2,058, stolen April 16, 13000 block Plainfield Drive
