County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Daquan James Epps, 23, 13000 block Covington Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Christopher David Ladner-Archuleta, 23, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, DUI (combined substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Destiny Marie Miller, 24, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
• Jeffery Ryan Solomon, 36, 400 block Bullington Road, Athens, DUI (other substance) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 45, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of making false report to law enforcement
• Christopher Daniel Creamer, 40, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, attempting to elude, public intoxication, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Rachel Lynn Fulkerson, 19, 25000 block New Bethel Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and resisting arrest
• James Allen Spray, 61, 23000 block Glover Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment
• Timothy Earl Siniard, 57, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
• William Hicks, 40, 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, torture/willful abuse of a child
• Ethan Allen Stutts, 20, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Ethan Alexander Haywood, 18, 21000 block Clement Gin Road, Athens, first-degree rape
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Champion generator valued at $500 stolen April 18, 9000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Brush guard valued at $500, Power House generator valued at $1,000, catalytic converter valued at $2,000, toolbox valued at $60 and clothes valued at $100 stolen between April 14 and April 18, 14000 block Zehner Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Sheneaka Quinshea Davis, 32, third-degree assault
• Jordan Alexander Berry, 25, two counts theft of property
• Ian Van Hunter, 35, second-degree theft of property and third-degree forgery
• Christopher Wade Flanagan, 46, DUI (controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance
• Jarvis Darrell Malone, 48, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and two counts third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Jeremy Wade Patterson, 38, criminal trespass and resisting arrest
• Duane Lee Merrell, 51, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief
• Marvin Christopher Sledge, 40, public intoxication
• Connor Pascal Warhurst, 24, DUI (alcohol)
• Cooper Barron Burrus, 19, second-degree possession of marijuana
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Key fob for Chevy Malibu valued at $100 reported stolen April 17
• ATHENS — Dodge Charger SE valued at $8,500 reported stolen April 19, 25000 block U.S. 72 East
