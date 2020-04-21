County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jonathon Colby Parsons, 28, of 300 block Pine Lake Drive, Harvest, public intoxication
• Benjamin B. Brooks, 40, of 600 block Apple Grove Road, Lacy Springs, third-degree criminal mischief
• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 24, of 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, homeless, third-degree burglary
• Andy Williard Pettus, 36, of 23000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Miguel Pascual, 35, of 3500 block Drake Avenue Southwest, Huntsville, sale of prohibited liquors and public intoxication
• Ofilio Saul Velasquez Arreaga, 38, of 700 block Lantana Way, Huntsville, sale of prohibited liquors and public intoxication
• Christopher Allen Jennings, 38, of 100 block Keton Lane, Madison, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and DUI (alcohol)
• Robert Eugene Franklin III, 74, of 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, public intoxication
• Anthony Dale Dempsey Jr., 47, of 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Judith Ann Holt, 37, of 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Monday:
• ARDMORE — Stihl chainsaw valued at $500 stolen April 16 or 17, 28000 block Pinedale Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Corey Romine Hudson, 46, of 60 block Gale Lane, Athens, driving under the influence of controlled substance
• Mary Betty Fossett, 54, of 800 block Angus Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Luke Jackson Barnes, 35, of 1900 block South Lindsay Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and bond revoked on previous conviction for third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jeffery Ignatius Averett Jr., 32, of 400 block Natures Way, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), resisting arrest, two counts of destruction of property by a prisoner, violation of state board of health rules and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• David Ray Stewart Jr., 45, of 900 block Rock Creek Road 55, Eva, public intoxication
• Beverly A. Lane, 66, of 2500 block Wheeler Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Amanda Nicole Lewter, 28, of 24000 block Wagon Trail, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Ever Eli Medrano, 31, of 600 block East Washington Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Lamont Leshard Williams, 30, 200 block West Southwind Drive, Athens, obstructing governmental operations and public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Johnnie Walker alcohol valued at $50 reported stolen April 17, 600 block U.S. 31 South
• Alabama vehicle registration and license plate sticker, unknown value, reported stolen April 17 during vehicle break-in, 1400 block North Hine Street
• Hart socket set valued at $30 reported stolen April 17, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• LG stylist 4 valued at $170 reported stolen April 18, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Two iPhone 8 Plus cellphones and $103 in cash, total $903, reported stolen April 18, 22000 block U.S. 72
• Wallet valued at $25 and containing seven credit cards reported stolen April 18, 900 block U.S. 72 East
• Girls bicycle valued at $68 reported stolen April 19, Athens, no block number listed
• Paslode framing nailer, Skill jigsaw, air hose and boat battery, total $590, stolen during burglary reported April 19, Athens, no block number listed
• $1,100 in cash reported stolen April 19, 400 block Rogers Street
• License plate valued at $50 reported stolen April 19, 24000 block Airport Road
