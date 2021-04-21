County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jason Allen Wilkerson, 45, 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Billy Joe Carruth Jr., 49, 20000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third-degree burglary and second-degree assault
• Jonathan Michael Crutcher, 36, 15000 block Mayberry Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Randy Gene Kyle Jr., 31, 15000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, failure to stip at sign, failure to signal, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle without insurance, switched tag and speeding
• Michael Scott Hardy, 55, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Athens, third-degree assault
• Preston Henry McFarland, 36, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, bond revoked n previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• John Wayne Scott, 58, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving while license suspended
• Candiss Rae Plyler, 37, 21000 block Mytlewood Drive, Athens, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving while license suspended, DUI (controlled substances)
• Carroll Jacob Campbell III, 50, 19000 block Kimzy Carr Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances)
• Justin Lynn Black, 37, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Pamela F. Rich, 41, drug trafficking, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment
• Shannon Lee Cochran, 45, drug trafficking
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.