County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jason Michel Shelton, 42, of 300 block Buffalo Drive, Toney, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and loitering
• Billy Eugene Gatlin, 52, of 10000 block Cedar Acres Lane, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Car keys valued at $20 stolen April 19 or 20, 18000 block Moyers Road
• ATHENS — Alabama license plate of unknown value stolen April 19 or 20, 20000 block Slate Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Christopher Allen Breeding, 31, theft by fraudulent leasing
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Nissan Altima valued at $2,000, Family Security Visa card, Xbox One console valued at $200, iPhone 8 Plus valued at $300, wallet valued at $10 and NBA 2K20 Xbox One game valued at $30 reported stolen April 20, 1200 block U.S. 72 West
