County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Karla Leonela Valdivia-Maldonado, 22, 3000 block Holiday Drive Southwest, Huntsville, third-degree theft
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, second-degree assault
• Erasmo Alvarado Bahena, 49, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• William Timothy Allison, 50, 100 block Lasater Road, Laceys Spring, negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Brandon Shane Mitchell, 42, 18000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Phillip Houston Jones, 22, 100 block St. Clair Road, Hazel Green, four counts third-degree theft
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 35, 2000 block Colony Drive, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for three counts first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Stephen Dewayne Harbin, 41, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of illegally carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $125 stolen between April 18 and April 20, 15000 block East Limestone Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
