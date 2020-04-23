County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 30, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for distribution of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Brandon Dewayne McGee, 36, of 19000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Michael Ryan Black, 45, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Donald Joseph Key, 55, of 100 block Quick School Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia (first offense) and tampering with physical evidence
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• TANNER — Sig Sauer P220 .45-caliber pistol and Taurus TH9 9mm pistol, total $800, stolen during vehicle break-in April 20 or 21, 10000 block U.S. 31
• TANNER — Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm pistol valued at $280 stolen during vehicle break-in April 20 or 21, 10000 block U.S. 31
• TANNER — Ruger 22/45 lite .22-caliber pistol, checkbook, $3 in cash, two .22 caliber magazines, holster and Remington .22-caliber ammunition, total $, stolen during vehicle break-in April 20 or 21, 10000 block U.S. 31
• TANNER — Drawstring bag valued at $10 stolen during vehicle break-in April 20 or 21, 10000 block U.S. 31
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
