County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• William John Charles Henderson III, 37, 100 Cove Crest Drive, Toney, nonsupport of a child
• William Patrick Ferguson, 31, 2000 block Towe Road, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Randall Leon Cope, 37, 1000 block Carter Road, Mayfield, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief
• Olivia Muse Hollon, 40, 300 block Mackey Street, Rogersville, two counts first-degree theft by deception, two counts third-degree forgery and identity theft
• M. Lynn Margaret Bamrick, 29, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Apple Macbook valued at $800 and Apple Macbook cord valued at $20 stolen April 20, 16000 block Ennis Road
• ARDMORE — Motorola walkie talkie valued at $500, eight lights and wiring harnesses valued at $3,000 and Milwaukee cordless tools valued at $400 stolen between April 20 and April 21, Pinedale Road
• HARVEST — Air purifier valued at $1,100, eight bottles of hand sanitizer valued at $35 and bluetooth cord valued at $60 stolen between April 19 and April 20, 16000 block Sanderson Road
• ATHENS — Box of Regions Bank checks of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $1,200 stolen between April 19 and April 21, 18000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Mandi Lynn Miller, 40, DUI (controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance
• Justin Lynn Black, 37, third-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — C. Williamson watch valued at $80 reported stolen April 21, 1000 block Market Street West
• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $48.77 reported stolen April 22, 1000 block North Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol valued at $500 reported stolen April 21, 24000 block Deer Ridge Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.