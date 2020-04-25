County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Kenneth Blake Peters, 32, of 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, Athens, domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence (menacing with other weapon) and interference with domestic violence emergency call
• Richard Bono Sharpe, 47, of 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jamal Phalon Anderson, 27, of 100 block Edinburgh Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 47, of 16000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Friday.
