County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Olivia Muse Hollon, 40, 6000 block County Road 92, Rogersville, two counts first-degree theft by deception
• Jeremy Ted Moore, 25, 12000 block Brownsferry Street, Elkmont, illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Alicia Ann Black, 33, 2000 block Southwest Bayless Drive, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Brandon Shane Mitchell, 42, 18000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, two counts negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, breaking and entering a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Car tag of unknown value, Lincoln welder valued at $400 and tools valued at $250 stolen between April 21 and April 22, 24000 block Craft Road
• First National Bank check of unknown value stolen April 17, 19000 block Carey Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Justin Lynn Black, 37, third-degree criminal trespass
• Christopher Lee Jordan, 32, giving false identification to law enforcement
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $48.77 reported stolen April 22, 1000 block North Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — Damage done to window valued at $200 reported April 22, Henry Apartments
• ATHENS — Vehicle parts valued at $21 reported stolen April 23, 800 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Toyota Corolla keys valued at $10 reported stolen April 23, 300 block Hine Street North
