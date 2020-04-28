County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Breanna Leigh Prado, 29, of 2300 block Little Cove Road, Owens Crossroads, attempt to elude
• Jennifer Lynn Wicker, 36, of 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense, felony), second-degree promoting prison contraband and illegal possession of prescription drugs
• John Lee Douglas Jr., 30, of 900 block Hereford Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and attempt to elude
• Ashlyn Nicole Nelson, no age listed, 23000 block Kennedy Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Williams Blake Plemons, 35, of 4500 block Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of altered firearm, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Holly Lynn Hine, 42, of 16000 block Linton Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Monday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Robert Allen Hobbs, 45, of Budget Inn, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and violation of state board of health rules
• Lanna Rae Carlile, 28, driving under the influence of a controlled substance
• James Houston Melton, 35, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property
• Andrew D. Thomason, 42, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of state board of health rules
• Adam D. Clemons, 40, of 50 block Atkins Drive, Priceville, second-degree possession of marijuana and violation of state board of health rules
• Kendrick Shaquez Fuqua Jr., 25, of 12000 block Lake View Street, Athens, resisting arrest, violation of state board of health rules, first-degree possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct
• Lakerris Antwan Petty, 36, of 1000 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Davion Donte Durant, 30, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Miscellaneous items valued at approximately $45 reported stolen April 24, 800 block Jefferson Street
• Fireplace heater, clothing and makeup, total $305, stolen during burglary reported April 24, Athens, no block number listed
• Shirt valued at $36 reported stolen April 24, 100 block North Jefferson Street
• Crosley clothes washer and Kenmore clothes dryer, total $600, reported stolen April 25, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Wallet, five debit/credit cards, $40 in cash, Arizona driver's license and Quality Inn room key, total $65, stolen during burglary reported April 25, 1400 block Thrasher Boulevard
• Husqvarna chainsaw, Ryobi circular saw and Dewalt angle grinder, total $410, stolen during vehicle break-in reported April 26, 1000 block U.S. 31
• Cadillac Escalade driver's side key cylinder valued at $120 damaged due to criminal mischief reported April 26, 600 block U.S. 72 West
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.