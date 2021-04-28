County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Stanley Lee Gullett, 48, 1000 block North Houston Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, nonsupport of a child
• Scott Patrick Kilby, 24, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Billy Joe Carruth Jr., 49, 20000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jonathan Colby Parsons, 29, 23000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, speeding
• Bradley Wade Gatlin, 41, 26000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for sexual abuse of a child less than 12, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third or subsequent conviction for two counts third-degree domestic violence
• Tara Danielle Ford, 40, 14000 block Doe Run, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Brian Heath Thomas, 43, 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree assault
• Rebecca Bernice Fralix, 30, 500 block Mitchell Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Christopher Jason Hovis, 41, 25000 block Sheffield Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of fourth-degree theft
• Martin Scott Strasser, 65, 20000 block Friendship Way, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• John Colton Haggamaker, 31, 100 block Forestbrook Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Vincent Earl Almon, 36, 1000 block Smith Avenue, Decatur, nonsupport of a child
• Ronald Eugene Carter, 50, 20000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Ryan Andrew Campbell, 40, 18000 block Meadows Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call
• Kristie Elizabeth Johnson, 38, 5000 block Henry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Jourdan Whitney, 18, 100 block Cloverbrook Drive, Harvest, disorderly conduct
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $26,350 stolen between Feb. 9 and April 23, 21000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Ryobi pressure washer valued at $400 stolen between April 23 and April 24, 13000 block Brian Hill Road
• ATHENS — Pioneer X-mart zero-turn lawnmower valued at $6,000 stolen between April 24 and April 26, 9000 block U.S. 31
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $300 stolen April 27, 24000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Nikyia Vonshae Jones, 23, two counts fraudulent use of a credit card
• Courtney Terrell Johnson, 44, fourth-degree theft of property
• Maverick Labarron Dortch, 30, operating a vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle without a license
• Darek Anthony Kelley, 24, switched tag
• Justin case Ryan, 36, public intoxication and resisting arrest
• Barbara Eileen Kyle, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Black Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol valued at $275 reported stolen April 25, 700 block Woodridge Drive
