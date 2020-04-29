County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Tuesday:
• John Brett Robinson, 55, of 16000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — Nine red and white Alabama pillows; bar stool; three floor fans; 28 Auburn, Alabama and Trump toboggan hats; 30 Auburn and Alabama laundry bags; five NASCAR hats; three LED lights; eight red and white umbrellas; metal sign and 10 Alabama baby suits, total $1,340, stolen April 23, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Wooden box with speakers valued at $40 stolen during vehicle break-in April 24, Lentzville Road, no block number listed
• ELKMONT — Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol, $1,600 in cash and medications, total $1,960, stolen April 24 or 25, 22000 block Sugar Way
• ATHENS — Deck box valued at $110 stolen April 24 or 25, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• TANNER — Knife valued at $25 stolen between March 1 and 15, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane
• ATHENS — Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistol, Raven MP-25 .25-caliber pistol and $300 in cash, total $700, stolen April 24 or 25, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive
• ATHENS — Yamaha Grizzly all-terrain vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen April 25 or 26, 14000 block Williams Road
• ATHENS — eBay card valued at $600 stolen April 25 or 26, 24000 block Capshaw Road
• ATHENS — Jumper cables valued at $150 stolen between April 24 and 26, Quinn Road, no block number provided
• MADISON — Lawrimore lowboy utility trailer valued at $1,600 stolen April 26 or 27, 30000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.