County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Robert Anthony Byers, 41, 800 Swan Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications)
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 38, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI (controlled substances)
• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 30, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, cruelty to animals
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Sharp TV valued at $450, Pioneer surround sound system valued at $500, two tables valued at $200 and two lamps valued at $200 stolen between April 1 and April 27, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ATHENS — Black 2016 Kia Forte valued at $13,500 stolen between April 24 and April 27, 24000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Michael Kors purse valued at $30, U.S. currency valued at $300, Family Security Union credit card, Social Security card and passport of unknown value stolen between April 26 and April 27, 17000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• MADISON — 2001 Ford F 250 SU valued at $8,000, Anval enclosed trailer valued at $4,700 and tools valued at $10,000 stolen between April 26 and April 27, 29000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.