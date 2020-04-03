County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Austin Kyle Smith, 19, of 900 block First Avenue, Decatur, first-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer (Alabama state trooper arrest)

• Trent Dylan Miller, 21, of 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Ardmore, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine)

• Eddie Ray Fulmer, 37, of 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for nine counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft (shoplifting), first-degree theft (miscellaneous), first-degree theft (from residence) and third-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:

• ATHENS — Arminius HM7 .22 caliber pistol, jewelry and $400 in cash, total $1,040, stolen April 1, 19000 block Alabama 99

• TANNER — Alabama vehicle tag of unknown valued stolen between March 25 and April 1, 16000 block Kelli Drive

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Thursday:

• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 29, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:

• Tools, truck parts, three citizen's band radios, electronics, toolbox, vacuum cleaner, space heater and batteries, total $750, reported stolen April 1, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road

• Craftsman string trimmer valued at $200 reported stolen April 2 during burglary at West Market Street shed

