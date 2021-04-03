County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Danielle Zorn, 20, 600 block County Road 578, Rogersville, attempting to elude by any means (Alabama State Troopers)
• Karen Lee Johnson, 60, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 23000 block St. John Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) fraudulent use of a credit card
• Selena Grace Woody, 22, 25000 block Capshaw Road, Athens, extradition hold
• Douglas Allen Wells, 78, 18000 block Wells Road, Athens, permitting livestock to run at large
• Jessica Dianne Trammell, 26, 3000 block Sample Drive, Trussville, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Santiago Perez, 43, 100 block Mason Street, Athens, ICE hold
• Erin Jessica Greenfield, 24, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Joshua Robert Yant, 36, 27000 block Thach Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs (Ardmore Police Department)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
