County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Danielle Zorn, 20, 600 block County Road 578, Rogersville, attempting to elude by any means (Alabama State Troopers)

• Karen Lee Johnson, 60, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)

• Timothy James Towe, 34, 23000 block St. John Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) fraudulent use of a credit card

• Selena Grace Woody, 22, 25000 block Capshaw Road, Athens, extradition hold

• Douglas Allen Wells, 78, 18000 block Wells Road, Athens, permitting livestock to run at large

• Jessica Dianne Trammell, 26, 3000 block Sample Drive, Trussville, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

• Santiago Perez, 43, 100 block Mason Street, Athens, ICE hold

• Erin Jessica Greenfield, 24, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication

• Joshua Robert Yant, 36, 27000 block Thach Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs (Ardmore Police Department)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

