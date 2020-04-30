County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Bradley Austin Pugh, 40, of 300 block Shaw Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Beverly Renae Morris, 58, of 1500 block Calvin Private Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Cristian Armondo Rios, 21, of 11000 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Jennifer Colyne Hall, 48, of 600 block Old Highway 24, Trinity, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Corey Brandon Farris, 34, of 20000 block Alabama 127, Athens, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of a pistol by a violent felon or ex-felon in possession of a firearm and health - violation entomology
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Marty Joe Lovell, 55, of 25000 block Kingston Drive, Athens, driving under the influence of other substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• GTX motor oil and tire shine, total $11, reported stolen April 28, 17000 block U.S. 72 West
• Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol valued at $700 reported stolen April 29, driveway in Athens, no block number released
