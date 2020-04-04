County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Friday:
• Danny Ray Glover, 33, 32000 block Price Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ARDMORE — $2,500 in cash stolen between Nov. 24, 2019, and April 2, 30000 block Alabama 53
• ATHENS — Two bullet presses, 19 reloading dies, 200 NASCAR toys valued at $4,000, four softballs, glove, bat and 48 quart jars stolen during burglary between March 7 and 30, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ELKMONT — $1,400 in cash, Michael Kors watch and a safe, total $1,900, stolen April 2, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road
• TANNER — $1,575 in cash stolen between Sept. 10, 2019, and April 2, 20000 block Huntsville Browns Ferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 29, bond revocation
• Adam Lee Watkins, 34, third-degree domestic violence
• George J. Smith, 36, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Friday:
• Remington .380-caliber pistol valued at $300 reported stolen April 3, 21000 block Silver Oaks Circle
