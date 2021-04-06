County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Buddy Allen Rooker, 34, 100 block County Road 160, Okalona, Mississippi, attempting to elude by any means
• Johnathon Alan Goodpasture, 30, 16000 block Neely Hill Loop, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• James Richard Bartlett III, 30, 12000 block New Cut Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Timothy Scott Royster, 43, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of domestic violence – strangulation
• Bralyn Christian Parham, 25, 500 block Henry Drive, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Coach purse valued at $200 and Lexus key fob valued at $250 stolen April 1, 24000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Legacy cabinets valued at $3,879 stolen between March 30 and April 1, 14000 block Norfleet Drive
• ATHENS — Opal ring valued at $58 stolen between Jan. 7 and Jan. 27, 7800 block Holt Springer Road
• MADISON — Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol valued at $650 stolen between April 1 and April 2, 7100 block Greenbrier Road
• ATHENS — Apple Max Pro 12 cellphone valued at $1,300 stolen March 22, 19000 block East Limestone Road
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $3,000 stolen April 2, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
• ATHENS — Furniture valued at $9,959 stolen between March 20 and March 24, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — LG Stylo 6 cellphone valued at $250 stolen April 2, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Taurus TH9 9 mm pistol valued at $376 and two catalytic converters valued at $100 stolen between March 31 and April 2, Interstate 65 near mile marker 357
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,000, Walther .45 caliber pistol valued at $479 and Nike bag valued at $5 stolen April 3, 14000 block Sloan Road
• ATHENS — Trailer valued at $463 and Honda 420 four wheeler valued at $4,000 stolen between April 1 and April 2, 20000 block Elkton Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
