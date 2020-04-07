County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Timothy Steven Walters Jr. , 41, of 13000 block Oliver Lane, Madison, first-degree burglary, violation of a domestic violence protection order, third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree aggravated assault, probation violation on previous conviction for second-degree domestic violence (burglary) and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Walker Kawliga Kyle, 18, of 23000 block Fain Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jalon Kei Andez Douglass, 24, of 200 block Victory Lane, Huntsville, driving under the influence of alcohol and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana (Decatur police arrest)
• James Ray Franklin, 54, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• Brian Michael Black, 26, of 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, of 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Austin Trey Powers, 23, of 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Lebrontay Trentquez Motton, 27, of 6000 block Melrose Road, Huntsville, first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Otterbox iPhone case valued at $40 stolen April 3, 28000 block Thach Road
• ATHENS — Two necklaces and medication, total $505, stolen during burglary April 3 or 4, 7000 block Williams Street
• ATHENS — 1998 burgundy Oldsmobile Cutlass valued at $1,000 used without authorization April 4, 22000 block Pine Road
• ATHENS — Hallmark covered trailer valued at $300 stolen April 2, 26000 block Capshaw Road
• MADISON — Smith & Wesson Body Guard .38-caliber handgun valued at $300 stolen between March 30 and April 4, 27000 block Crossgate Drive
• ATHENS — $64 in cash and two movie projectors, total $364, stolen during burglary April 4 or 5, 19000 block Sewell Road
• ATHENS — 2004 gold GMC Sierra valued at $12,000 stolen April 6, 15000 block Wales Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
