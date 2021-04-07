County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Morgan Hannah Pierce, 22, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance, probation violation on previous charge of youthful offender
• Ligarus Monta Lewis, 47, 17000 block Dobbins Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree criminal trespass
• Buddy Allen Rooker, 34, 100 block County Road 160, Okalona, Mississippi, third-degree criminal mischief
• Koren Eric Allen McLaughlin, 18, 29000 block Hundley Way, Madison, bond revoked on previous charges of two counts first-degree theft, two counts second-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts illegal possession of a debit/credit card, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Steven William Johnson, 35, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, Madison, probation violation on previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief and violation of a protection order
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• TANNER — Two catalytic converters valued at $3,300 stolen between April 3 and April 5, 11000 block U.S. 31
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $38,000 stolen between July 15, 2020, and April 3, 2021, 20000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Husqvarna Rancher chainsaw valued at $200 stolen April 5, 22000 block Wales St.
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $100 stolen April 5, Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — White 2000 Chevy Silverado valued at $7,000, U.S. currency valued at $300, gift cards of unknown value, key fob and keys valued at $400 and .45-70 rifle valued at $300 stolen April 5, 23000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,100 stolen April 5, 10000 block Country Corner Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.