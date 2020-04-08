County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Nina Melinda King, 56, of 21000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Barry Wayne McKinney, 41, of 22000 block Looney Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of drug trafficking, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 44, of 1200 block Fourth Avenue, Cullman, fourth-degree theft of property
• Kevin Lee Lagrone, 26, homeless, public intoxication
• Nicole Catherine Kagee, 33, of 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jordan Anton Holt, 20, of 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), resisting arrest and second-degree possession of marijuana
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday:
• Damage valued at $200 to a fuel line April 6, 900 block U.S. 72 East
• Apple iPhone XS Max valued at $600 stolen April 6, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Echo leaf blower valued at $150, Echo weed eater valued at $150, surround sound speakers valued at $200 and antique oak desk valude at $500 stolen April 3, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• Chipped paint on a vehicle reported April 6, intersection of Washington Street and Bullington Road
• Kitchen knife valued at $10 found April 6, 500 block U.S. 72 West
• Debit card of no value, employee badge valued at $5 and camouflage bag valued at $50 stolen during a vehicle break-in April 7, 400 block Rodgers Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.