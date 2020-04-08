County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Nina Melinda King, 56, of 21000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Barry Wayne McKinney, 41, of 22000 block Looney Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of drug trafficking, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Tamra Jean Pierce, 44, of 1200 block Fourth Avenue, Cullman, fourth-degree theft of property

• Kevin Lee Lagrone, 26, homeless, public intoxication

• Nicole Catherine Kagee, 33, of 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Jordan Anton Holt, 20, of 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), resisting arrest and second-degree possession of marijuana

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday:

• Damage valued at $200 to a fuel line April 6, 900 block U.S. 72 East

• Apple iPhone XS Max valued at $600 stolen April 6, 600 block South Jefferson Street

• Echo leaf blower valued at $150, Echo weed eater valued at $150, surround sound speakers valued at $200 and antique oak desk valude at $500 stolen April 3, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road

• Chipped paint on a vehicle reported April 6, intersection of Washington Street and Bullington Road

• Kitchen knife valued at $10 found April 6, 500 block U.S. 72 West

• Debit card of no value, employee badge valued at $5 and camouflage bag valued at $50 stolen during a vehicle break-in April 7, 400 block Rodgers Drive

