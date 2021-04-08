County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Theresa Beavers Alexander, 57, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft
• Benjamin Thomas Vickers, 42, 800 block North Beaty Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nancy Enloe Pace, 67, 11000 block Mack Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Christian Vega Olayo, 21, 13000 block New Cut Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree assault
• Charles Edmond Dryer III, 39, 4000 block County Road 248, Courtland, probation violation on previous charges of three counts first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $35 stolen between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6, 26000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,200, Samsung Galaxy 7 cellphone valued at $125 and tablet valued at $236 stolen April 6, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
