County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Richard Ray Endsly Morrison Jr., 31, of 30000 block Wooley Springs Road, Toney, probation violation (authorization for hold)
• Terry Lee Starnes, 60, of 16000 block Landview Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — 2004 black Chrysler Sebring valued at $3,200 stolen April 6 or 7 from 24000 block Slate Road
• ATHENS — U-Haul utility trailer model UCUV4511C valued at $8,000 stolen between March 7 and 11 from 25000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $3 stolen April 3 from 13000 block Covington Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Jordan Anton Holt, 20, of 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), resisting arrest and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
