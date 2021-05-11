County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday and Monday:
• Alec Thomas Pennington, 24, 140 block Valencia Drive, Muscle Shoals, public intoxication
• Nicholas Hunter Powell, 24, 500 block North Hine Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Jeremy Ted Moore, 25, 12000 block Brownsferry Street, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jake Harley Modica, 31, 20000 block Hogan Drive, Elkmont, bond revoked/probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Meghin Leanne Burgess, 31, 200 block Crossrail Circle, Harvest, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Aaron David Barks, 30, 3000 block Southwest Squaw Valley Drive, Huntsville, fourth-degree theft
• Ashford Bolden Hanks, 27, 28000 block Redbird Lane, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Andrew Morgan Smith, 33, 300 block Wildwood Way, Somerville, harassment
• Danny Ray Berry, 48, 23000 block Alabama 251, Toney, disorderly conduct
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $830 stolen between May 4 and May 7, 18000 block Menefee Road
• ATHENS — Glassware valued at $1,499 stolen between April 10 and May 6, 19000 block Broke Road
• ATHENS — 12 x 24 Graceland storage building valued at $7,000 stolen between Oct. 1 and April 6, 21000 block Bead Road East
• ATHENS — Dishwasher valued at $400, glass top stove valued at $600, refrigerator valued at $900, washing machine valued at $300 and dryer valued at $300 stolen between March 20 and April 30, 25000 block East New Garden Road
• ATHENS — Johnson 25R75B boat motor valued at $2,500, Minkota trolling motor valued at $175, two BR jacks valued at $60, gas can and gas valued at $50 and Stovall battery valued at $85 stolen between May 4 and May 7, 11000 block Snake Road
• ATHENS — Cast iron pots valued at $650 stolen between May 1 and May 7, 16000 block Ezell Road
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $120 stolen between April 15 and May 8, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ELKMONT — Metal flower bed decorations valued at $100, 40 flower pots valued at $50, 15 solar lights valued at $225 and flowers valued at $125 stolen between May 8 and May 9
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jordan Nicholas Pinder, 27, fourth-degree theft of property
• Justin G. Mabe, 34, DUI (alcohol)
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 42, first-degree theft of property and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Christina Marie Stegall, 38, possession of a controlled substance
• Ralph Clay Richardson, 50, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Juan A. Ramos, 33, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• James Brian Agee, 62, DUI (other substance)
• James Mason Edward West, 40, DUI (alcohol)
• Raven Alexandra Scott, 34, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Alex Jordain Wilson, 38, third-degree domestic violence
• Kaneisha Makaia Lane, 37, theft of property
Luis Fernando Perez, 24, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Damage to driver side door of Kia Optima LX valued at $750 reported May 7, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• ATHENS — Satajet 4000 paint gun valued at $1,000 reported stolen May 7, 800 block Clinton Street South
• ATHENS — Vehicle tag valued at $50 reported stolen May 7, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Quart of motor oil valued at $4.32 and bed in a bag valued at $49.88 reported stolen May 7, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Various food items valued at $131.26, miscellaneous items valued at $52.69, miscellaneous items valued at $111.91, miscellaneous items valued at $205.93 and merchandise valued at $1,167.52 reported stolen May 7 and May 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Paslode nail gun in orange case valued at $500, Craftsman circular saw valued at $140, crates of tools valued at $100, Phillips radio and speakers valued at $50 and Dodge keys valued at $5 reported stolen May 8, 400 block North Clinton Street
• ATHENS — Aluminum foil valued at $1, two mothers day cards valued at $2, clear treats bags valued at $1 and pregnancy test valued at $6.95 reported stolen May 9
• ATHENS — Turt Eliminator catalytic converter valued at $500 reported stolen May 9, 1000 block Lindsay Lane South
• ATHENS — Groceries valued at $300 and Xbox valued at $500 reported stolen May 9, 500 block Old Decatur Road
