County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Kaneisha Makaia Lane, 36, of 2000 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Lakerris Antwan Petty, 36, of 1000 block North Madison Street, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 33, of 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Candiss Plyler, 36, of 21000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (controlled substances) and second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Christopher Wayne White, 49, of 13000 block Minor Hill Highway, Minor Hill, Tennessee, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
ATHENS — $2,080 in cash stolen May 9, 16000 block Log Cabin Road
MADISON — Television set, cable and $12,000 in cash, total $12,080, stolen May 8 or 9, 30000 block U.S. 72
ATHENS — Apple 11 Pro Max smartphone, Tommy Hilfiger purse, wallet and makeup, total $1,370, stolen May 9, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road
ATHENS — Haulmark trailer valued at $3,500 stolen May 10, 21000 block Oakland Meadows Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Yuri Sanchez Griffin, 35, of 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon or ex-felon in possession of a firearm and public intoxication
• Ashley Nicole Haggard, 34, of 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, DUI (controlled substances)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Bottle of Liberty wine, bottle of Wild Irish Rose wine, two packages of TGI Friday's chicken wings and two packages of meat, total $18.75, reported stolen May 6, 15000 block Pike Road
• Large, single-pane window valued at $400 damaged due to criminal mischief reported May 7, 300 block South Marion Street
