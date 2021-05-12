County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• William Horace Carter, 44, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, using false identity to obstruct justice and probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Jalen Lyndon Davidson, 29, 1000 block West Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia, attempting to elude
• Denise Marie Ramirez, 37, 28000 block Harvest Road, Toney, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations and possession of drug paraphernalia
• James Woodrow Jarrett, 56, 18000 block JW Bobo Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Shenika Lashay Williams, 33, 2000 block Southwest Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville, DUI (controlled substances) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Alyssa Nicole Rogers, 20, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, obstructing government operations
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — Brighton purse valued at $300, Military ID and MasterCard credit card of unknown value stolen May 10, 1400 block Old Railroad Bed Road
• ATHENS — Jerusalem wind chime valued at $185 stolen between May 9 and May 10, 16000 block Fantasia Way
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
