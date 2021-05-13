County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jose Efren Diaz Lopez, 31, 100 block Oakwood Meadows Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol)
• Rodney Allen Williams, 45, 16000 block Oneal Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Sprinkler head valued at $100 stolen between May 4 and May 10, 24000 block Ransom Springs Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.