County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Jose Efren Diaz Lopez, 31, 100 block Oakwood Meadows Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol)

• Rodney Allen Williams, 45, 16000 block Oneal Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Sprinkler head valued at $100 stolen between May 4 and May 10, 24000 block Ransom Springs Drive

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

