County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Claud Richardson Wilbanks, 61, 22000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Natasha Kimberly Needham, 30, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Scottayvious Raykeyvious Mackenzie, 23, 21000 block Piney Chapel, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Brandy Nicole Mason, 42, 1000 block Ryland Pike Drive, Huntsville, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Makayla Adell Barnhill, 27, 10000 block Snake Road, extradition hold
• Emily Elizabeth Wright, 20, 200 block Second Avenue, Lanett, possession of child pornography
• Preston Cody Wallace, 29, 28000 block Countryside Circle, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charges of reckless endangerment, harassment and distributing a private image to harass
• Candiss Rae Plyler, 37, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (controlled substances)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ELKMONT — Yellow 2009 Pontiac G5 valued at $4,700 stolen between June 1, 2020, and April 21, 2021, 22000 block New Garden Road
• MADISON — Black miniature ATV valued at $600 stolen between May 7 and May 10, 26000 block Hundley Way
• ELKMONT — Fifteen boxes of CCI .22 ammunition valued at $300 and Savage .22 rifle and scope valued at $904 stolen between May 11 and May 12, 3000 block Veto Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.