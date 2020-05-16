County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Clifton Brent Webster, 33, of 900 block Ford Chapel Drive, Harvest, failure to pay child support
• Richard Bono Sharpe, 47, of 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree theft
• Robert Allen Hobbs, 45, of 25000 block Hobbs Loop, Ardmore, second-degree robbery of business and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Brittany Lynn Bertin, 31, of 1000 block Kennesaw Drive, Huntsville, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Anita Powell Hardin, 53, of 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief (damage to private property)
• Eric Anthony Lillard, 29, of 21000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Holly Beth Wilson, 35, of 20000 block Cox Road, Athens, first-degree theft (accused of stealing car from family friend and failing to return it)
• Grady Paul Stinnett, 62, of 27000 block Saxon Lane, Athens, driving under the influence of controlled substances (Alabama State Troopers arrest)
• Sabrina Montgomery Sparks, 35, of 1400 block Southeast Goehler Drive, Cullman, speeding, driving while license suspended
• Michelle Gwen Roberts, 46, homeless, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree criminal trespass (entering/remaining in building or fenced property)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday or Friday.
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value stolen May 13 or 14, 19000 block Looney Road
• ATHENS — Air-conditioning unit valued at $200 stolen between May 11 and 14, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Friday:
• Rylea Savanna Holt, 23, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday or Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.