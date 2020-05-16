Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Clifton Brent Webster, 33, of 900 block Ford Chapel Drive, Harvest, failure to pay child support

• Richard Bono Sharpe, 47, of 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree theft

• Robert Allen Hobbs, 45, of 25000 block Hobbs Loop, Ardmore, second-degree robbery of business and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)

• Brittany Lynn Bertin, 31, of 1000 block Kennesaw Drive, Huntsville, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)

• Anita Powell Hardin, 53, of 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief (damage to private property)

• Eric Anthony Lillard, 29, of 21000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Holly Beth Wilson, 35, of 20000 block Cox Road, Athens, first-degree theft (accused of stealing car from family friend and failing to return it)

• Grady Paul Stinnett, 62, of 27000 block Saxon Lane, Athens, driving under the influence of controlled substances (Alabama State Troopers arrest)

• Sabrina Montgomery Sparks, 35, of 1400 block Southeast Goehler Drive, Cullman, speeding, driving while license suspended

• Michelle Gwen Roberts, 46, homeless, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree criminal trespass (entering/remaining in building or fenced property)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday or Friday.

• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value stolen May 13 or 14, 19000 block Looney Road

• ATHENS — Air-conditioning unit valued at $200 stolen between May 11 and 14, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Friday:

• Rylea Savanna Holt, 23, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, public intoxication

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday or Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you