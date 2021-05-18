County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Amber Marie Duncan, 22, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Michael Andrew Moss, 31, 27000 block Sinard Road, Anderson, DUI (alcohol) and open container
• Darius Stewart, 28, 500 block Henry Drive, Athens, three counts fourth-degree theft
• Javan L'Wade Fletcher, 22, 6000 block Mooresville Road, Belle Mina, menacing
• Timothy Paul Hubbard, 48, 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, illegally carrying a concealed weapon
• Ashley Nichole Shelnutt, 39, 15000 block Zehner Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Christopher Daniel Draper, 36, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Wendy Michelle Wray, 41, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Leighton Dylan Gamble, 49, 9000 block Settle Road, Tanner, menacing, harassment and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Christopher Shalon Redus, 39, 900 block East Strain Road, Athens, felony DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter of unknown value stolen between May 13 and May 14, 25000 block Nick Davis Road
• ATHENS — Red 2019 Chrysler Town & Country van valued at $15,000 stolen between April 8 and May 6, 24000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value, Apple 40mm watch valued at $400 and Apple iPhone 12 valued at $1,300 stolen between May 14 and May 15, 25000 block Pepper Road
• ATHENS — TV valued at $800 stolen May15, 16000 block Ezell Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Brandon Heath Cooley, 41, three counts fourth-degree theft
• John R. Bucher IV, 43, DUI (alcohol)
• Joseph Edwin Dempsey, 24, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree assault)
• Ulises Guadalupe Garcia-Vasquez, 25, DUI (alcohol)
• Marcos Justo Domingo, 33, public intoxication
• Aronde Malik Walker, 21, obstructing government operations
• Rebecca Lynn Welch, 24, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Various items valued at $565.55, 18-volt drill valued at $19.83, amp kit valued at $34.97, four electronic items valued at $244.85, Sony boombox valued at $59.88, U.S. currency valued at $100 and merchandise valued at $174.77 reported stolen between May 14 and May 16, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Damage to blue recycle trash can valued at $150 and damage to green trash can valued at $150 reported May 15, 1200 block Hayden Street
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $150, Costa Hammerhead sunglasses valued at $200 and five miscellaneous gift cards valued at $598 reported stolen May 16, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.