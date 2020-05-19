County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Kahrli Cheyenne Powers, 24, 21000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont, failure to display insurance, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program (LCCP) on previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), failure stop at stop sign, no seat belt, no driver's license and driving under the influence of controlled substances
• William Campbell Hicks, 39, 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmre, public intoxicationtwo counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and violation of LCCP on previous conviction for third-degree criminal mischief
• Joshua Bryant Hill, 38, homeless, public intoxication
• Zachary Elias Tarpley, 30, 25002 Sardis Springs Road, Athens, first-degree theft from public building, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and violation of LCCP on previous conviction for third-degree criminal mischief
• Amber Nicole Barnes, 34, 25000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief
• Danny K. Thomas, 57, 400 block River Downs Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, firearms license required (Alabama State Troopers arrest)
• Rahsaan Jamah Lunn, 45, 2500 block East 17th Avenue, Springfield, Tennessee, first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit (Alabama State Troopers arrest)
• Jimmy Doyle Justice, 34, 100 block Dixon Road, Hazel Green, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit (Alabama State Troopers arrest)
• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Jason William Kimbrough, 48, 14000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer
• Nicholas James Brown, 24, 10 block Marvin Brown Road, Danville, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit (Huntsville Police Department arrest)
• Brian Keith Bright, 52, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• John Brett Robinson, 55, 16000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree financial exploitation of elderly
• Jason Earl Morris, 55, 27000 block Jarrod Boulevard, Harvest, DUI (alcohol), switched tag, failure to display insurance and improper lane use (Alabama State Troopers arrest)
• Wendell Todd Fain Jr., 46, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances), driving while license is suspended, improper lane use and improper lights (Alabama State Troopers arrest)
• Christina Lee Jarrett, 29, 700 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, DUI (other substances) and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 41, 2000 block Booker Drive, Athens, bond revocation
• Login Wayne Griffin, 20, 25000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (menacing with knife)
• Garnell Tarvaress McCurley, 43, 1600 block Sanderfer Street, Athens, parole violation
• Farrah Hope Michael, 31, 26000 block Alabama 127, Elkmont, failure to pay child support
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Snap-On sander, air file, Blue Point grinder, Holley carburetor, Firebox safe, SATA paint gun and Edelbrock engine block, total $2,525, stolen during burglary May 14 or 15, 19000 block Holt Road
• MADISON — Wedding band valued at $20,000 stolen during burglary between Oct. 5, 2019, and May 15, 2020, 13000 block Arbor Ridge Drive
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $36 stolen March 8, 19000 block Looney Road
• ATHENS — $184 in cash stolen May 15, 20000 block Kimzy Carr Road
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $500 stolen between May 13 and 16, 19000 block Looney Road
• ATHENS — Ryobi tools valued at $600 stolen during vehicle break-in between May 7 and 16, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Tools, Craftsman pink tool tote, clothes, NRA knife and SOG knife, total $620, stolen during vehicle break-in between May 12 and 16, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — $374 in cash and Alabama driver's license valued at $35, stolen during burglary May 16, 11000 block Nancy Lane
• TANNER — Nintendo switch and Skull Candy headset, total $900, stolen during vehicle break-in between May 15 and 17, 20000 block Winfrey Drive
• ATHENS — Glock 9mm pistol valued at $900 stolen between Jan. 1 and May 17, 19000 block Holt Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
• Kaila Makenzee King, 22, 300 block North Vine Street, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and discharging a firearm in an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle
• Arlin Ennis Mullican, 47, 600 block Southeast Prospect Drive, Decatur, DUI (controlled substances) and attempt to elude
• Kielah Marie Townsend, 43, 200 block Northwest Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.