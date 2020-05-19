County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

• Kahrli Cheyenne Powers, 24, 21000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont, failure to display insurance, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program (LCCP) on previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), failure stop at stop sign, no seat belt, no driver's license and driving under the influence of controlled substances

• William Campbell Hicks, 39, 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmre, public intoxicationtwo counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and violation of LCCP on previous conviction for third-degree criminal mischief

• Joshua Bryant Hill, 38, homeless, public intoxication

• Zachary Elias Tarpley, 30, 25002 Sardis Springs Road, Athens, first-degree theft from public building, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and violation of LCCP on previous conviction for third-degree criminal mischief

• Amber Nicole Barnes, 34, 25000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief

• Danny K. Thomas, 57, 400 block River Downs Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, firearms license required (Alabama State Troopers arrest)

• Rahsaan Jamah Lunn, 45, 2500 block East 17th Avenue, Springfield, Tennessee, first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit (Alabama State Troopers arrest)

• Jimmy Doyle Justice, 34, 100 block Dixon Road, Hazel Green, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit (Alabama State Troopers arrest)

• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property

• Jason William Kimbrough, 48, 14000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer

• Nicholas James Brown, 24, 10 block Marvin Brown Road, Danville, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit (Huntsville Police Department arrest)

• Brian Keith Bright, 52, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)

• John Brett Robinson, 55, 16000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree financial exploitation of elderly

• Jason Earl Morris, 55, 27000 block Jarrod Boulevard, Harvest, DUI (alcohol), switched tag, failure to display insurance and improper lane use (Alabama State Troopers arrest)

• Wendell Todd Fain Jr., 46, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances), driving while license is suspended, improper lane use and improper lights (Alabama State Troopers arrest)

• Christina Lee Jarrett, 29, 700 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, DUI (other substances) and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)

• Torrey Deon Peoples, 41, 2000 block Booker Drive, Athens, bond revocation

• Login Wayne Griffin, 20, 25000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (menacing with knife)

• Garnell Tarvaress McCurley, 43, 1600 block Sanderfer Street, Athens, parole violation

• Farrah Hope Michael, 31, 26000 block Alabama 127, Elkmont, failure to pay child support

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Monday:

• ATHENS — Snap-On sander, air file, Blue Point grinder, Holley carburetor, Firebox safe, SATA paint gun and Edelbrock engine block, total $2,525, stolen during burglary May 14 or 15, 19000 block Holt Road

• MADISON — Wedding band valued at $20,000 stolen during burglary between Oct. 5, 2019, and May 15, 2020, 13000 block Arbor Ridge Drive

• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $36 stolen March 8, 19000 block Looney Road

• ATHENS — $184 in cash stolen May 15, 20000 block Kimzy Carr Road

• ATHENS — Medications valued at $500 stolen between May 13 and 16, 19000 block Looney Road

• ATHENS — Ryobi tools valued at $600 stolen during vehicle break-in between May 7 and 16, 14000 block U.S. 72

• ATHENS — Tools, Craftsman pink tool tote, clothes, NRA knife and SOG knife, total $620, stolen during vehicle break-in between May 12 and 16, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road

• ATHENS — $374 in cash and Alabama driver's license valued at $35, stolen during burglary May 16, 11000 block Nancy Lane

• TANNER — Nintendo switch and Skull Candy headset, total $900, stolen during vehicle break-in between May 15 and 17, 20000 block Winfrey Drive

• ATHENS — Glock 9mm pistol valued at $900 stolen between Jan. 1 and May 17, 19000 block Holt Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

• Kaila Makenzee King, 22, 300 block North Vine Street, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and discharging a firearm in an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle

• Arlin Ennis Mullican, 47, 600 block Southeast Prospect Drive, Decatur, DUI (controlled substances) and attempt to elude

• Kielah Marie Townsend, 43, 200 block Northwest Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville, public intoxication

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Monday.

